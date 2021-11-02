Charter Commission issue fails; Stinnett wins council race

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Voters went to the polls on Tuesday to decide on a handful of local races and various local issues. Van Wert independent file photo

For the second time in a year, voters in the City of Van Wert have rejected the notion of forming a Charter Commission.

Unofficial Election Day results from the Van Wert County Board of Elections show the proposed Charter Commission issue failed 675-536. It also failed in the November, 2020 election 2,249-2,089.

Voters chose 15 people to sit on the Charter Commission (see results below), but Tuesday’s rejection of the issue makes that a moot point.

The race for Van Wert City Council’s second ward seat was won by Republican David Stinnett. He tallied 140 votes, compared to 120 by Democrat Jordan Dettrow. Stinnett will replace current council member Joi Mergy, who opted not to seek re-election.

Stinnett will be one of four new Council members in 2022. Former mayor Jerry Mazur will serve as Council President, Stinnett will step in for Mergy, Julie Moore will serve the third ward and Judith Agler-Bowers will serve as an at-large council member. Mazur, Moore and Agler-Bowers ran unopposed.

All three incumbents seeking re-election to the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education were successful. Results show Lori Snyder was the top vote getter with 481, followed by Mark Zielke (451) and Eric Germann (416). Challenger Kelly Dye received 287 votes.

There were five contested township trustee races on Tuesday’s ballot, with the top two declared the winners in each one.

Harrison Township

Dustin K. Figley – 147

John Staten – 127

Dennis G. Hoover 120

Hoaglin Township

Kyle Arn – 79

Dean K. Girod – 78

Chris Webb – 42

Liberty Township

Todd Krugh – 156

Mark Keber – 151

Trent Harting – 104

Pleasant Township

Todd J. Wallace – 868

T. Jay Gamble – 837

Stephen Mengerink – 630

Washington Township

Bob H. Trentman – 484

Mark A. Wilson – 425

Joseph N. Whittler – 361

As previously noted, Van Wert’s Charter Commission proposal went down, but voters chose 15 members to serve on the Commission, had the issue passed.

Robert Laing – 537

Nate Hoverman 498

Mitch Price – 486

Eric Hurless – 463

Martha W. Balyeat – 451

Jon C. Tomlinson – 425

Pat Crummey – 393

Andrew G. Bashore – 364

Troy Miller – 342

Mark Verville – 329

Linda L. Sidle – 305

Veronica Cuevas – 293

Anthony Adams – 286

Mariea Moreland – 282

Chad Dicke – 249

Burdette Bolenbaugh – 244

Judith Sampson – 238

Krista Somerton – 227

Kirby R. Kelly – 196

Hall Block – 176

Bradley D. Custis – 173

Dennis K. Williams – 140

Stephen Joseph Jared – 130

All results are unofficial until certified by the Van Wert County Board of Elections.