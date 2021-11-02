Charter Commission issue fails; Stinnett wins council race
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor
For the second time in a year, voters in the City of Van Wert have rejected the notion of forming a Charter Commission.
Unofficial Election Day results from the Van Wert County Board of Elections show the proposed Charter Commission issue failed 675-536. It also failed in the November, 2020 election 2,249-2,089.
Voters chose 15 people to sit on the Charter Commission (see results below), but Tuesday’s rejection of the issue makes that a moot point.
The race for Van Wert City Council’s second ward seat was won by Republican David Stinnett. He tallied 140 votes, compared to 120 by Democrat Jordan Dettrow. Stinnett will replace current council member Joi Mergy, who opted not to seek re-election.
Stinnett will be one of four new Council members in 2022. Former mayor Jerry Mazur will serve as Council President, Stinnett will step in for Mergy, Julie Moore will serve the third ward and Judith Agler-Bowers will serve as an at-large council member. Mazur, Moore and Agler-Bowers ran unopposed.
All three incumbents seeking re-election to the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education were successful. Results show Lori Snyder was the top vote getter with 481, followed by Mark Zielke (451) and Eric Germann (416). Challenger Kelly Dye received 287 votes.
There were five contested township trustee races on Tuesday’s ballot, with the top two declared the winners in each one.
Harrison Township
Dustin K. Figley – 147
John Staten – 127
Dennis G. Hoover 120
Hoaglin Township
Kyle Arn – 79
Dean K. Girod – 78
Chris Webb – 42
Liberty Township
Todd Krugh – 156
Mark Keber – 151
Trent Harting – 104
Pleasant Township
Todd J. Wallace – 868
T. Jay Gamble – 837
Stephen Mengerink – 630
Washington Township
Bob H. Trentman – 484
Mark A. Wilson – 425
Joseph N. Whittler – 361
As previously noted, Van Wert’s Charter Commission proposal went down, but voters chose 15 members to serve on the Commission, had the issue passed.
Robert Laing – 537
Nate Hoverman 498
Mitch Price – 486
Eric Hurless – 463
Martha W. Balyeat – 451
Jon C. Tomlinson – 425
Pat Crummey – 393
Andrew G. Bashore – 364
Troy Miller – 342
Mark Verville – 329
Linda L. Sidle – 305
Veronica Cuevas – 293
Anthony Adams – 286
Mariea Moreland – 282
Chad Dicke – 249
Burdette Bolenbaugh – 244
Judith Sampson – 238
Krista Somerton – 227
Kirby R. Kelly – 196
Hall Block – 176
Bradley D. Custis – 173
Dennis K. Williams – 140
Stephen Joseph Jared – 130
All results are unofficial until certified by the Van Wert County Board of Elections.
