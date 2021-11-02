David L. McGhee

David L. McGhee, 81, of Van Wert passed away at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born on November 23, 1939, in Tiger, Arizona the son O.E. and Catherine (Royall) McGhee, who both preceded her in death. He married the former Claudia S. Green on November 10, 1962, and she survives.

Other survivors include his two sons, Brian (Janeen) McGhee of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Douglas McGhee of Butler, Indiana; four grandchildren, Ashley, Ian, Savonna and Nevaeh; two great-grandchildren, Eli and Ella; and a brother, John E. McGhee of Van Wert.

Dave was a member of Grace Bible Church and attended Calvary Evangelical Church for many years. He retired from Dana Corp. in Antwerp after 33 years of service. He had been a member of the Van Wert Jaycees and helped organize many local parades.

The family will receive guests from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home.

