Local races, various issues dot the ballot on Election Day

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It is Election Day and in Van Wert County, there are a handful of contested races and over a dozen local issues on the ballot. The polls will be open countywide and statewide until 7:30 p.m.

Local races

There are only a few contested races in Van Wert County.

Democrat Jordan Dettrow and Republican David Stinnett are seeking the second ward Van Wert City Council seat currently held by Joi Mergy, who opted not to run again.

23 people are running for 15 seats on Van Wert’s proposed Charter Commission. The names appearing on the ballot are Jon C. Tomlinson, Mark Verville, Bradley D. Custis, Andrew G. Bashore, Eric Hurless, Dennis K. Williams, Hall Block, Troy Miller, Mitch Price, Burdette Bolenbaugh, Judith Sampson, Martha Balyeat, Mariea Moreland, Krista Somerton, Robert Laing, Nate Hoverman, Pat Crummey, Chad Dicke, Anthony Adams, Veronica Cuevas, Kirby Kelley, Stephen Joseph Jared and Linda Sidle.

Four people are running for three school board seats in the Lincolnview Local Schools district: Incumbents Eric Germann, Lori Snyder and Mark Zielke and challenger Kelly Dye.

There are township trustee races in five of Van Wert County’s 12 townships. Dustin K. Figley, Dennis G. Hoover and John Staten are running for two seats in Harrison Township; Kyle Arn, Dean K. Girod and Chris Webb are vying for a pair of trustee seats in Hoaglin Township; Trent Harting, Mark Keber and Todd Krugh are candidates for two seats in Liberty Township; T. Jay Gamble, Stephen Mengerink and Todd J. Wallace are running for two seats in Pleasant Township, and Bob H. Trentman, Mark A. Wilson and Joseph N. Whittler are the candidates for two seats in Washington Township.

In a race that affects just a small portion of Van Wert County, five people are running for three seats on the Delphos Local School District Board of Education: Bettina S. Brinkman, Jason Grogg, Dan Kirby, Robert Andy North and Rebecca Suever.

Local issues

15 local issues are on the ballot.

City of Delphos: property tax renewal, 4.05 mills, five years, current operating expenses.

City of Van Wert: proposed Charter Commission ballot (see above for names).

Village of Convoy: two property tax renewals, two mills, five years, current expenses.

Village of Middle Point: two property tax renewals, 1.3 mills, five years, current expenses; three mills, five years, fire expenses.

Village of Venedocia: property tax renewal, 1.2 mills, five years, fire protection.

York Township: property tax renewal, 2.1 mills, three years, fire and EMS protection.

Union Township: property tax renewal, one mill, five years, current expenses.

Hoaglin Township: property tax renewal, 1.8 mills, three years, fire protection and ambulance services.

Spencerville Local School District (overlaps Allen and Auglaize counties): income tax renewal, one percent, five years, current expenses.

Crestview Local School District: property tax renewal, two mills, five years, permanent improvements.

Washington Township West Fire District: property tax renewal, one mill, five years, fire and EMS protection.

Pleasant Township (excluding Van Wert City): property tax renewal, 1.25 mills, three years, fire services, EMS protection.

Tully-Convoy Park District: property tax replacement and decrease, 0.3 mills, final rate one mill, five years, current operating expenses and future improvements.

Here is a list of Van Wert County polling locations: