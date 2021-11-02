L’view honoring vets with gift card dinner

VW independent/submitted information

Due to concerns about COVID-19, Lincolnview Local schools will not hold an in-person Veterans Day Program this year.

In place of the annual program, a gift card dinner is planned in conjunction with Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich to show our appreciation of local veterans.

“Our amazing community has once again stepped up to help sponsor this dinner for our veterans,” Lincolnview Veteran’s Day Coordinator Stephanie Renner said. “I am extremely grateful for the support from many local businesses and organizations to help make this happen.”

Veterans will receive two gift cards for meals at Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich on South Washington Street in Van Wert. In order to receive gift cards, veterans or their family members should contact Renner with the veteran’s name and home mailing address via email at srenner@lincolnview.k12.oh.us or by text, 567.259.6583.

This tribute is made possible by generous donations from the following sponsors in appreciation and admiration of our veterans:

American Legion Post 178

Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich

Carey Insurance and Financial Services

Dr. Amanda Curtis, Associate Professor of Sport Management at Lake Erie College

Edward Jones -Thaison E. Leaser

National Door and Trim, Inc.

First Federal of Van Wert

Statewide Ford Lincoln

Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service

Leland Smith Insurance Services

Shear Magic Barber Styling in Convoy-Melanie Carey-Johnson

Kill Family Farms- Ron & Carol Kill

Rachel Rohrs

Amy Overholt

Marla Kemler

Greg and Brenda Leeth

Suzie Ketner – in memory of her father Robert M. Lally