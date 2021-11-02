Toast to the YWCA fundraiser scheduled

The YWCA of Van Wert County will once again host its annual Toast to the YWCA at Willow Bend Country Club. This year’s event is scheduled for Friday, November 19, and will be a celebration of 105 years of action and service in Van Wert County.

Toast to the YWCA 2021 will feature both live and silent auctions, raffle baskets and live music performed by Kaitlyn Schmit & Frank Stemen. In addition to recognizing the work the YWCA does in the Van Wert community, this event also raises money for the organization to continue serving women and families who desperately need assistance and resources. Attendees will see everything from traditional to modern holiday items, as well as rustic to custom pieces.

“We always look forward to hosting this event for our community and are so excited to once again be able to gather in-person,” President/CEO Kimberly Laudick said. :The funds we raise from Toast to the YWCA helps us to provide our services to local families in need.”

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with festivities starting shortly thereafter. Tickets are available for purchase online at eventbrite.com for $50 per person. Ticket includes admission, dinner and live entertainment. A cash bar will also available.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by United Way and Van Wert County Foundation.