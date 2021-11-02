Van Wert CVB prepping for notable facelift

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Convention and Visitors Bureau is getting a facelift, complete with a monthly contest, an updated website, Facebook, Instagram and radio updates, along with an upcoming name change.

“With the Van Wert Forward revitalization in our city and plans for future development, clearly the time is perfect for some exciting improvements,” CVB Director Kim Fleming said. “One of our goals is to create more communication with media outlets and keep our residents up to date on upcoming events. With so many options to connect to people, it is also difficult to get the word out at times due to targeted audiences.”

“Our hope is that they will like and share our pages and then the ripple effect will grow exponentially and soon numerous of people will see what VW area has to offer,” Fleming added.

According to Fleming, the new QR code was developed so people could take a picture and then locate those two pages easily to find information. The development of a new website is in the works, the office is working with a web designer in hopes that the site will be up and running March 1, 2022.

“We are excited for everyone to see the change in vision within the CVB,” Fleming said. “The calendar of events for 2022 has been completed and will be posted on their media sites as well so residents and tourists can plan for the many events.”

In addition to changes already made and pending change, the CVB office has moved and is now located inside the Van Wert Area Economic Development office, 145 E. Main St.