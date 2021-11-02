YWCA to hold Gingerbread Junction event

VW independent/submitted information

Local residents can kick off the holiday season by decorating their own gingerbread house.

The YWCA of Van Wert County’s 2021 Gingerbread Junction will be held on December 4. Pre-registration will begin November 5. VW independent file photo

This year’s YWCA of Van Wert County Gingerbread Junction will have an in-person or take home option and will be held on Saturday, December 4, at the YWCA, 408 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

In person session times are 9, 10 and 11 a.m. and 12 and 1 p.m. while take home kits may be picked up anytime between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the day of the event. In order to ensure proper social distancing, the number of in person time slots will be limited.

Tickets for the in person event are $20 and tickets for take home kits are $15. Tickets must be purchased and paid for through Eventbrite and will go on sale Friday November 5.

Once registration opens, those interested will be able to find the Eventbrite link on the YWCA of Van Wert County Facebook page, the YWCA website, www.ywcavanwert.org, or by going directly to the Eventbrite website, eventbrite.com, and searching YWCA Gingerbread Junction and desired time slot.

For more information about the event, contact Betsy Hamman at 419.238.6639 extension 106 or bhamman@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way Agency.