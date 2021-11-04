David B. Jones

David B. Jones, 78, of rural Van Wert passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 2, 2021, at Mercy Health Care Systems of Lima.

David B. Jones

David was born on April 30, 1943 in Bellefontaine to Henry D. Jones and Mildred V. (Price) Jones who both preceded him in death. On September 20, 1964 he married Nancy (Wortman) Jones on September 20, 1964 and she survives at home.

He is also survived by his two children, Jay B. Jones (Carol Canales) of Van Wert and Beth (Kelly) Dye of rural Van Wert and three grandchildren, Claire Dye, Katie (Tim) Fralick and Emilie Jones.

David worked for over 35 years in the maintenance department at SONOCO (Greif Brothers). He served on the Lincolnview Board of Education for number of years and also as a Hoaglin Township Trustee. David attended Calvary Evangelical Church, was a former member of the Grace Bible Church where he served as a church trustee and was a graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School in West Liberty.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, November 8, at Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert with W. Clark Williman officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Hoaglin Township. Visitiation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, November 7, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert and one hour ahead of services at the church on Monday.

Preferred memorials: Salvation Army or Calvary Evangelical Church.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.