Free Veterans Day dinner at Willow Bend

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Health will honor our nation’s veterans with a free Veterans Day dinner as a thank you for their service and dedication to our nation.

All active, inactive, and military personnel and a guest are invited to enjoy this free dinner any time between 4:30- 7 p.m. Thursday, November 11, at Willow Bend Country Club. The menu will include shrimp cocktail, beef medallions, chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes and dessert.

“We want to honor and remember every woman and man in our community who has ever worn the uniform of our country, Van Wert Health President and CEO Jim Pope said. “These are Americans who stepped forward to protect the freedoms and liberties of our great nation. May God bless our veterans and their families.”

Willow Bend Country Club is located at 579 Hospital Drive in Van Wert.