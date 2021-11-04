Pigskin Pick’Em: regional quarterfinals

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The opening weekend of the high school playoffs didn’t provide too many surprises in this area. For the most part, the so-called “favored” teams won an overwhelming majority of the games, which sets up some more evenly matched games.

Last week I was 20-3, not bad for the opening weekend of playoff action. 16 area games are on this week’s slate.

Games of the Week

Division III Region 12

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne (4-5) at St. Marys Memorial (9-2)

It’s safe to say that at 4-5, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne has had an up and down season. The Eagles also had three games that were canceled. An new opponent was found to replace one of the games and that opponent happened to be Division I powerhouse Cincinnati Moeller.

Meanwhile, with all due respect to other teams, St. Marys Memorial may be the hottest team in the area right now. The Roughriders were 2-2 when they beat Van Wert in Week No. 5 and they haven’t lost since. In fact, all of their wins since then have come in blowout fashion.

I can’t say if this game will be a blowout or not, but I do like the Roughriders to win.

The pick: St. Marys Memorial

Division IV Region 14

Wauseon (8-3) at Van Wert (10-1)

I’ll just get right to it. No. 3 seed Van Wert is the favorite in this game but that doesn’t mean No. 11 seed Wauseon is going to roll over. It seems the Indians have the personnel and athleticism to keep up with the Cougars.

I like Van Wert to win but it could be an interesting game for a while. I’m giving the edge to the Cougars mainly because they’re much more balanced on offense.

The winner of this game gets the winner of Clyde/Shelby next week and that should be an entertaining game as well.

The pick: Van Wert

Division VI Region 22

Liberty Center (9-2) at Columbus Grove (11-0)

Something has to give.

The Bulldogs play lights out defense, allowing just 6.5 points per game. That’s almost unheard of in this day of high scoring offenses. They’ve allowed just 14 points in the last five games combined.

Meanwhile, the Tigers average 33 points game and have scored 34 or more six times.

This is a tough one, but I’m going to say the Bulldogs win a close on and advance on to the regional semifinals.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Tinora (10-1) at Carey (10-1)

If St. Marys Memorial isn’t the hottest team in the area then it’s Tinora. The Rams lost their opener to Liberty Center and have reeled off 10 straight wins since then.

Oddly, Carey can say the same thing. The Blue Devils lost the opener to Hopewell-Loudon and haven’t lost since. Something else that stands out – five of Carey’s last six games have been won via shutout.

After some back-and-forth thought, I’m giving a slight edge to Carey but I won’t be surprised if Tinora wins it.

The pick: Carey

Division VII Region 26

Antwerp (9-2) at Edon (10-1)

A rematch of the Week No. 2 game won by Edon 41-26, one of Antwerp’s two losses this season.

It’s been quite a season for both of these teams. Jason Hale has done a magnificent job of turning the Archers program around and Bob Olwin has the pass-happy Bombers flying high.

I’d love to see Antwerp win this one and advance to the regional semifinals but Edon creates so many matchup problems that it’s hard to pick against the Bombers.

The winner gets Lima Central Catholic or Upper Scioto Valley next Saturday night.

The pick: Edon

Best of the Rest

Division III Region 12

Shawnee at Hamilton-Badin: Hamilton-Baden

Wapakoneta at Bellbrook: Wapakoneta

Division V Region 18

Apple Creek Waynedale at Ottawa-Glandorf: Ottawa-Glandorf

Carlisle at Versailles: Versailles

Division VI Region 24

Cincinnati Summit Country Day at Coldwater: Coldwater

Fairbanks at Allen East: Allen East

Fort Recovery at Anna: Anna

Division VII Region 26

Leipsic at McComb: McComb

Upper Scioto Valley at Lima Central Catholic: USV

Division VII Region 28

Fort Loramie at Marion Local: Marion Local

New Bremen at Tri-Village: New Bremen

Troy Christian at St. Henry: St. Henry