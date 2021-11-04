Singer Michael Bolton coming to Van Wert

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Live is pleased to announce national singing sensation, Michael Bolton as a new featured performer at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2022.

Tickets are now on sale to Van Wert Live Members and will go on sale to public on Thursday, November 18.

Michael Bolton is a multiple Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, and social activist who has sold more than 65 million records globally and continues to tour the world. Bolton remains committed to humanitarian causes, especially through the Michael Bolton Charities, now in its 25th year.

In recognition of his artistic achievements, Michael won two Grammys for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance (nominated four times), six American Music Awards, three Emmy nominations and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As a songwriter, he has earned over 24 BMI and ASCAP Awards, including Songwriter of the Year, nine Million-Air awards, and the Hitmakers Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With nine No. 1 singles, Michael has seen nine studio albums rank in the Top Ten, including his 28th CD, Songs of Cinema, a tribute to beloved songs from the world’s most iconic films.

Bolton has written with some of the greatest and most diverse talent of our time, including Bob Dylan, Paul Stanley, Lady Gaga, Diane Warren, and David Foster. Bolton’s songs have been recorded by the likes of KISS, Kanye West, Jay Z, Barbra Streisand, Cher, and Marc Anthony. Continuing to tour the world each year, Michael has performed with legacies such as Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, Renee Fleming, and BB King.

Michael became a viral sensation in The Lonely Island’s Emmy nominated video, “Captain Jack Sparrow” that launched on Saturday Night Live and has racked up over 190 million views on YouTube. He earned another Emmy nod for his collaborations with the Screen Junkies channel popular “Honest Trailers”. Bolton’s comedic appearances span several episodes of CBS’s hit series Two and a Half Men, the hit Fox network show Glee, ABC’s hit comedy Fresh off the Boat, HBO’s hit series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and has ongoing campaigns with American Greetings. He executive produced and starred in the Netflix show Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Special which has been one of the network’s most popular comedies to date. Michael currently stars in Bolt of Talent, a brand new music travel competition series produced with Fox Networks Group/StarWorld in Asia.

Michael’s songs and performances have been featured in numerous television and film soundtracks, including the Oscar-nominated theme song “Go the Distance” from Walt Disney’s blockbuster animated film Hercules and the recent Russell Crowe film Fathers & Daughters. He also executive produced the documentary Terror at Home addressing Domestic Violence in America, and was Emmy-nominated for writing the title song “Tears of The Angels”.

Michael has most recently produced a feature-length documentary, American Dream: Detroit about the 21st Century Renaissance of the Motor City.

Annual sponsors making live entertainment happen in Van Wert are Central Insurance, First Federal Bank of Van Wert, and Statewide Ford-Lincoln.

VWLive Event and membership information can be found at vanwertlive.com or through the box office by phone 419.238.6722 or in-person from 12-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 12-6 p.m. on Friday.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation.

The box office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 State Route 118 South in Van Wert.