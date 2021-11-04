Van Wert Health eases visitor restrictions

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Health has eased some of its restrictions for visiting patients in the hospital.

In all patient care areas, visiting hours are now 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

“Expanding visitation has substantial benefits to our patients and their loved ones,” said Elizabeth Neuschwanger, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer. “We look at visitors as an added layer of our patient support team. The (COVID-19) virus is better understood now than when it first appeared and with proper protocols in place, safe visitation is possible.”

The visitation guidelines are available to view online at: vanwerthealth.org/visit. A summary of the updates includes:

Two visitors per day, 12 years or older, for inpatient adults and pediatrics who do not have COVID-19.

One adult visitor per day for inpatient adults with COVID-19 and two adult visitors per day for inpatient pediatrics with COVID-19.

Labor and delivery patients may have two visitors at a time. Siblings are welcome to visit and will be counted as one of the permitted visitors.

The hospital screens each visitor at the entrance to the building and everyone is required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. If a visitor does not have a mask, Van Wert Health will provide one.