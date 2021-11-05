2 more COVID deaths; clinics to change

VW independent/submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports two additional Van Wert County residents died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 76. The age ranges of the deceased are 70-79 years and 100-109 years.

The health department also reported an increase in 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, October 28, for a total of 3,761 confirmed cases. There are eight known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19. To date, the health department has given 12,502 COVID-19 vaccinations.

The flu vaccination clinic and the COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be moved to Wednesday, November 10. Flu vaccinations will be available from 8:30-11 a.m. and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 12-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for first, second, and booster doses as eligible. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for ages five and up and Moderna for those age 18 and up.

To receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination, a person must have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago. Those wishing to receive the vaccine or booster should bring photo identification and any insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate. If looking to receive a booster vaccine, proof of prior COVID-19 vaccination is required.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only.