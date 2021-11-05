Baker to address Heartland Patriots group

VW independent news

Van Wert County Foundation Executive Secretary Seth Baker will be the featured speaker at the Van Wert Heartland Patriots meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Baker had previously served as program manager for Main St. Van Wert, and was also assistant director of the Wapakoneta Economic Development Council. He has been involved with downtown revitalization and community planning, as well as work on his family farm. Baker earned his MBA at Wright State University with a concentration in management, innovation, and change.

The main topic for the evening will be the progress, changes and goals for downtown Van Wert. Questions or concerns are welcome.