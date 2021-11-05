COVID-19 slows county recycling services

VW independent news

Van Wert County Solid Waste Management District Director Jeff Harmon announced this morning that services may be interrupted for the next couple of weeks due to an employee shortage.

SWMD has several employees out due to COVID-19, which has left them with only one driver at the present time. They are asking people to utilize the Recycling Center themselves if possible for the near future. The SWMD facility is located at the northwest corner of Van Wert, off U.S. 127 and U.S. Route 30. The Recycling Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

Anyone with questions may contact Van Wert County Solid Waste Management District at 419.238.7767.