Fair Board sets reorganizational meeting

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society will hold its annual reorganizational meeting on Saturday, November 13. The meeting will be held in the Extension Meeting Room, beginning at at 8 a.m.

Two proposed constitutional changes and amendments will be voted on. Anyone who holds a membership ticket may vote between the hours of 9-11:30 a.m. in the Buckeye Room, which is located in the administration building. Members will need their membership ticket or driver’s license to vote.

In addition, there is currently an open seat on the Board of Directors to be filled by appointment.

The first proposed amendment will change Article IV and add line F to read as follows:

“The Board of Directors of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society is proposing to amend Article IV of the Constitution to add three (3) more Directors, bringing the total to 18. One each would represent the Northern Tier of Townships (Tully, Union, Hoaglin, and Jackson), one the Central Tier (Harrison, Pleasant, Ridge and Washington) and one the Southern Tier (Willshire, Liberty, York, and Jennings). If passed, all three seats would be filled by appointment to a term decided by the current Board of Directors until such time when all three seats would naturally appear on the ballot as their term comes up for election.”

The Board of Directors is also proposing that Article XVIII be amended to read as follows:

Each candidate for the office of director for The Van Wert County Agricultural Society must fulfill the following requirements to file a petition for such office.

A) Purchase a membership certificate for the membership year in which candidate is seeking election.

B) Complete 10 hours of voluntary service to the society, in the fiscal year in which candidate is seeking election.

C) Attend 1 regular monthly board meeting of the society, during the fiscal year in which candidate is seeking election.

D) State on petition the specific board position for which candidate is seeking election.

E) Collect ten (10) or more signatures from members of the society, from the area for which board position represents.

Any candidate not fulfilling the above listed requirements shall be ineligible for election as director. Items B and C, above, will become effective for candidates seeking election for the 2022 election and each election thereafter.

In addition, there is currently an open seat on the Board of Directors of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society in Tully Township.

Per Article IV of the Van Wert County Agricultural Societies Constitution, this seat is now a Director at Large and is to be filled by appointment of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society Board of Directors. Any current member of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society may apply for the open seat. While being a resident of Tully Township is not a requirement, residency in Tully Township would be given preference.

Anyone who is interested is asked to contact the fair office to confirm their qualifications for appointment on or before November 10. The names of those interested will then be reviewed by the Board of Directors and a decision on the appointment will be announced in the near future.