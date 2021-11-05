Heppeard gives back…

Dalton Heppeard, a 2018 graduate of Van Wert High School, reached out to inform Careers Counselor Kerry Koontz of his interest to donate his proceeds from the Apple Festival to the CEO Program. As a senior, Heppeard participated in the CEO Program where he interned in the area of real estate with Bee Gee Realty. Since that time, Dalton has continued to seek entrepreneurial opportunities and shows appreciation in giving back to those who have had a positive impact throughout. “I am honored and humbled with Dalton’s contribution to the program,” Koontz said. “I appreciate his support for students in the CEO Program and am excited to hear the successes of CEO Alumni.” Photo submitted