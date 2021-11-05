Holliday new Chief Financial Officer

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation has announced Michael Holliday as its new Chief Financial Officer. Michael compliments The Foundation team, by bringing a wealth of experience to maintain and expanding on the financial literacy of the organization. As the CFO, Holliday will oversee the processing of financial decisions for VWCF and Van Wert Forward while simultaneously conducting a search for a regional audit presence as The Foundation grows.

Michael is originally from northeast Ohio but has called Van Wert home for more than 30 years. A baseball player for Malone College, Michael completed his undergraduate degree with a double major in accounting and business administration and an MBA from Kent State University. Professionally, Holliday has worked in healthcare finance for 38 years at three community hospitals. His most recent healthcare finance position was at Van Wert Health, where he served as the Vice President of Finance retiring in early 2018 after 26 years.

Most recently, Holliday worked at First Financial Bank, serving as a relationship banker over the last four years. Michael and his wife Betty have four sons who grew up in Van Wert, with 2 having returned to the area following their collegiate careers. Michael enjoys spending time with his family, especially when participating in or watching sports.

“Having Mike join the team is an exciting opportunity for The Foundation, maximizing our ability to leverage the financial resources available to us appropriately,” Foundation CEO Seth Baker said. “With Van Wert Forward in full swing, updates in the pipeline for Hiestand Woods, and other Foundation-supported community projects, it is important that we constantly review and analyze the financial health of our organizations. Michael provides the experience necessary to create a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community”

A meet and greet will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, at the Van Wert County Foundation office at 138 E. Main St.