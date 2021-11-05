Peony Festival selling holiday poinsettias

VW independent/submitted information

The Peony Festival Committee has begun its second year of Poinsettia sales. All proceeds will benefit the 2022 Peony Festival to help keep the festival relatively free to the community.

Orders for the poinsettias will continue through November 26 and all orders and money must be collected by then. To order, contact a Peony Festival Committee Board Member or via the Peony Festival Committee’s Facebook page.

Delivery dates for businesses during this holiday season will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, December 3, or Friday, December 10. Poinsettias can be picked up at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds Annex Building from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, December 3, or Friday, December 10.

Prices are as follows:

6.5 inch poinsettia pot, $10, available in pink, white, red or jingle bells.

8.5 inch poinsettia pot, $17, available in pink, white, red or jingle bells.

Hanging poinsettia basket, $18, available in pink, white, red or jingle bells.

Poinsettia tree, $35, available in pink, white or red.

Checks may be made payable to the Peony Festival Committee, Inc.