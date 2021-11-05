Vantage Bd. learns about report card data and finances

Vantage Career Center Treasurer Laura Peters talks about finances during Thursday night’s Board of Education meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Vantage Career Center’s CTE report card and finances were the two main topics of discussion during Thursday night’s Board of Education meeting.

High School Director Mike Knott shared the results of the report card that use data from 2020 graduates. While no grades were given by the state, Vantage scored 95.6 percent on technical skill assessment; 72.7 percent on performance index; 97.7 percent on four-year graduation rate; 81.3 percent on career and post-secondary readiness and 92.3 percent on post program outcomes.

“Overall we were very pleased because our data was very comparable to previous years,” Knott said. “We knew in advance that we would see a dip in the number of credentials that our students earned because of the (COVID-19) shutdown. We’re going to continue to focus on preparing our students for college, careers or the military through emphasis on credentials and work-based opportunities.”

“We’re actually really looking forward to next year’s report card data because last year we had an increased push on the importance of work-based learning so I want to see that data,” he added. “I think we’ll make a big jump there and an even bigger jump this year. Overall I’m very happy with the data knowing that we basically missed a quarter of school.”

Knott also told the board that students have been busy with various projects throughout the community and he noted students have had chances to talk with a number of area businesses. He added that eighth grade students will be in for tours next week.

Board members approved the newest five-year financial forecast and Treasurer Laura Peters told the board that Wal-Mart in Van Wert is appealing its property tax valuation. A hearing will be held in Columbus and she said many other Wal-Mart locations are doing the same thing. Vantage is challenging the request.

“One of the reasons that we’re continuing this process is they have not paid taxes yet because of their abatement,” Peters explained. “What they are paying is to the county for infrastructure over there at Town Center. The recommendation of our attorney is to check with the county to get someone to do an estimate of what they feel the value of that property is. We are splitting costs with Van Wert city and the county to make sure we don’t lose too many dollars on the Wal-Mart building.”

During his report to the board, Superintendent Rick Turner said Vantage remains in need of substitute teachers and he added Senate Bill 1, which was recently signed by Governor Mike DeWine, changed some of the eligibility requirements for subs.

“I encourage anyone interested in serving as a substitute teacher to contact us for more information,” Turner said.

In a related move, the board approved a one time reimbursement for the cost of fingerprinting for the current school year to be paid on the fifth day of substitute teaching at Vantage.

Adult Education Director Angie Fahy said Vantage has earned a new six-year accreditation from the Council on Occupational Education.

In other business, board members approved a $27,787.50 purchase of Chromebooks from Tek Partners, to help students who don’t have access to a computer. The money is coming from grant funds.

In personnel matters, the board hired Ashley Kindle and Michelle Porter as STNA check-off/clinical supervisors for health technologies and Reese Rohrs, high school secondary program STNA coordinator, STNA and phlebotomy check/clinical supervisor for health technologies; Brenda Adams, substitute instructor; Kayla Cross, school nurse; Ashley Eckstein and Megan Rice, practical nursing program/medical assistants; Brian Groves and Scott Hibbard, public safety – EMT, and Matthew McDougal, public safety – police academy.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 2.