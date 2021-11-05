VWCO Sheriff’s Office given $36K grant

VW independent staff

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach has announced his office has been awarded a $36,374 grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) for fiscal year 2022.

Riggenbach said the grant money will be used to provide additional personnel and time to focus on making roadways safer in Van Wert County.

“The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is aware that unsafe drivers are impacting the safety of our residents in Van Wert County,” Riggenbach said. “To help save lives and make our roadways safer, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office will use the grant funds to focus on traffic-related fatal crashes, alcohol related crashes, and distracted driving/driver inattention on the major highways and local roadways in Van Wert County.”

Riggenbach also said the funds are through OTSO from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to support the efforts of safety partners statewide, and focus on traffic safety priority areas such as distracted driving, impaired driving, motorcycle safety, and youthful drivers.