Gary ” Buck” Fiegel, 79, beloved father and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly late Wednesday evening, November 3, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

Buck was born in Detroit, Michigan, to his parents Christle (Will) and Donald Fiegel. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol (Szolach) in 1962. She preceded him in death in 2019.

Buck began his career with Chrysler in 1965. It was his career that brought him and his family to begin a new life in Van Wert in 1982. He retired from Sinter Metals in 1995.

Buck was an avid fan of baseball and had a special place in his heart for the Detroit Tigers. He was a passionate collector of baseball memorabilia. He also coached various little league teams over the years. He served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964, which led him to support American Legion Post 178. He was a past commander, served as Adjutant of the post and was a long-time member of the firing squad.

Buck is survived by his four children, Donald (Nancy) Fiegel of New Knoxville, Tyrus (Nikki) Fiegel of Van Wert, Dawn (Carl) Hoffman of Van Wert and Stacy (Brian) Miller of Convoy; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, one of which preceded him in death. Buck’s love for his family was immeasurable and he will be greatly missed.

A memorial to celebrate Buck’s life will be held in his honor at 12 p.m. Saturday, November 13, at American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers preferred memorials can be made to American Legion Post 178 or The Van Wert County Council on Aging.

Buck’s arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.