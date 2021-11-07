Early morning crash injures Willshire man

Van Wert independent news

WILLSHIRE TOWNSHIP — Alcohol is believed to be a factor in an early Sunday morning crash that sent a Van Wert County man to the hospital with serious injuries.

A report from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 12:49 a.m. on State Route 49, near Piqua Road, in Willshire Township.

Justin Taylor, 38, of Willshire, was northbound in a 2001 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck when he went off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Troopers said he was ejected from the truck and was taken by Life Flight to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. His current condition is unknown.

The Van Wert Post was assisted by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Wren Fire and EMS and Delpha Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.