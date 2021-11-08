Conference attracts school board members

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — School board members from Van Wert County are among more than 6,000 school board members, superintendents and others gathering in Columbus for one of the nation’s premier public education conferences, which celebrates student achievement and features nationally known speakers and the largest exhibition of educational goods and services in the U.S.

The Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Capital Conference and Trade Show began on Sunday and runs through Tuesday, November 9, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

The largest training event of its kind for Ohio school board members, administrators and education stakeholders features countless opportunities to learn from experts who explore subjects in dozens of disciplines. Topics include board governance, district operations, critical and current issues, legal, student achievement, career pathways and more.

More than 130 workshops and seminars are focused on ways to meet the growing challenges facing public school districts. Keynote speakers include Bart Conner and Nadia Comaneci, Olympic gymnasts who are involved in several international charities, including Special Olympics, and Emmy Award-winning actress Patricia Heaton.

One of the Capital Conference’s more popular events is the Student Achievement Fair on Monday, Nov. 8, featuring booths filled with outstanding student programs from across state. Student performance groups also will provide entertainment, and student artwork will be on display.

Another highlight is the conference trade show, filled with vendors showcasing their products and services in nearly 500 booths.

Founded in 1955, OSBA serves Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent. For more information, contact OSBA or local school board members.