Crestview to thank vets on Veterans Day

Submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview High School and Middle School will celebrate Veterans Day by honoring local veterans with a drive-thru gift bag event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 11.

Veterans are invited to stop by to receive a gift bag as a symbol of appreciation and thanks by entering the school grounds at the west service entrance off of Tully St. and exiting at the light. The school will also post a special “Thank You” video for veterans over social media platforms and the school website on Veterans Day.

On Friday, November 12, middle and high school students will have a patriotic spirit day from which donations will be collected and given to a veterans organization.