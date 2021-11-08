Madagascar The Musical promises adventure and fun

It promises to be fun for people of all ages – Madagascar The Musical is coming to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center April 29, 2022. Scott Rylander photo

VW independent/submitted information

Jeffery-Mohr Family Dentistry presents the stage spectacular Madagascar The Musical at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022.

Tickets are now on sale to Van Wert Live Members and will go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 22.

All of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends from Madagascar escape the zoo and onto the stage in Madagascar Live, a wild musical spectacular based on the blockbuster DreamWorks film.

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they escape from their home at New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

This celebration of friendship is brought vividly to life by imaginative sets and costumes, action-packed adventure, and spectacular new songs that will inspire you to move it, move it in the aisles. Fans can get ready to go wild at Madagascar Live at the Niswonger in Van Wert.

This brand new musical from Dreamworks will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”

Annual sponsors making live entertainment happen in Van Wert are Central Insurance, First Federal Bank of Van Wert, and Statewide Ford-Lincoln.

VWLive Event and Membership information can be found at vanwertlive.com, through the box office by phone 419.238.6722 or in-person from 12-4 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, and 12-6 p.m. on Friday.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation.

The box office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 State Route 118 South.