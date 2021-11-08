One injured, one jailed in Sunday crash

VW independent news

A Sunday evening crash between Van Wert and Convoy sent one person to the hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries and another person to jail.

According to Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Convoy and Richey roads at 6:44 p.m. Sunday, after Sherry L. Ramsey of Van Wert failed to stop at the stop sign, causing her 2000 Chevrolet Trailblazer to hit a 2009 Chrysler Aspen driven by Matthew J. Oechsle of Van Wert.

Ramsey left the scene but was later located in the Village of Scott. She was taken into custody on a probation violation charge and was taken to Van Wert County Correctional Facility, pending a hearing in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Oechsle was treated at the scene for minor injuries while a passenger, MacKenzie Ray of Van Wert was taken by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Riggenbach said drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Additional charges could be filed.

Convoy Fire and EMS, Van Wert Fire and EMS, Lutheran Air and Hague Towing assisted at the scene.