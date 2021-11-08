Rider of the Year…

Michele Bird was recently recognized as the 2021 American Legion Rider of the Year. Bird has been the club secretary for five years and is credited by Director Jim Figel as being the one to hold the group together during COVID-19 restrictions. Her attention to communication with all members helped the club push forward through several changes over the past year. Pictured above: Figel, Bird and her husband Bill Bird. The American Legion Riders mission statement is to promote motorcycle safety programs and to provide a social atmosphere for members who share the same interest, to participate in events and ceremonies which are in keeping with the aims and purposes of the American Legion and to enhance the well-being of America’s veterans, their families, the military and local communities. Photo submitted