Van Wert’s Hunter Sherer finished his high school cross country career by placing 56th out of 181 runnrtd at the 93rd annual OHSAA Division II boys cross country championships at Fort Obetz on Saturday. Sherer recorded a time of 16:43.5. He was the only runner from Van Wert County to qualify for this year’s championships. Carroll’s Jack Agnew won the individual title (15:31.3) and Malington won the team title. Van Wert photo