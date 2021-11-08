Van Wert selling 21-22 boys’ hoops tickets

Season tickets for Van Wert High School’s 2021-2022 boys varsity basketball season will be available starting Monday, November 8. Season tickets are $72.00 for all 11 regular-season home games and individual game tickets are $8. Tickets are available online or in-person in the high school main office November 8-19 during normal school hours. If purchasing season tickets online, you must stop into the high school main office to pick them up. Please allow one business day from the time of purchase before picking up tickets.

2019-2020 season ticket holders will receive the same seats. New season ticket holders will be able to choose their seats when they stop into the office to pick up their tickets. Boys basketball season tickets can be purchased online at https://secure.payk12.com/school/Van-Wert-High-School/738.

New for 2021-2022: Pass Information

Punch passes are now available as an alternative to presale and student tickets. Punch passes are valid for high school or middle school home contests during the 2021-2022 school year, excluding any OHSAA tournament. Adult punch passes are not valid for varsity boys basketball games. Student punch passes are valid for any home contest.

Adult punch passes are available for 10 or 20 events. Student punch passes are available for 5, 10, or 20 events. Punch passes are not limited to the purchaser and they may be used for multiple people entering the same contest for additional punches.

Punch passes can be purchased online or in-person and picked up in the High School Main Office November 8-19 during normal school hours. All passes are non-refundable. Lost or stolen passes will not be replaced. Punch passes can be purchased online at https://secure.payk12.com/school/Van-Wert-High-School/738.

Changes to 2021-2022 ticketing

All tickets for away WBL events must be purchased online; no tickets will be sold at the door, except for Van Wert home contests and Defiance middle school contests. Boys varsity basketball tickets are $8 at the door. All other events are $7 at the door. Presale and student tickets will no longer be available.

Tickets for athletic contests hosted at non-league schools are sold at the discretion of each school. Please visit https://www.vwcs.net/vwathletics/Content2/ticketing to purchase tickets for away contests. Links for tickets will be updated as soon as the information is made available.

Mobile tickets are redeemed on your cell phone or mobile device by a ticket-taker at the gate. Multiple mobile tickets can be purchased by an individual and transferred to users via e-mail. Tickets are non-refundable and considered redeemed once accepted by the ticket-taker at each event.

Mobile ticketing is not yet available for Van Wert Middle School athletic events; tickets must be purchased at the door.