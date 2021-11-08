VWHS Theatre Dept. changes play dates

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Theatre Department has announced the 2021 fall play production Murder at Rundown Abbey by Craig Sodaro will be performed at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, and Thursday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m.

These are new dates and a new time. The change has occurred due to football team’s state playoff success and students being involved in theatre, football, and band. It’s the first live show back on the stage since November, 2019.

Students are looking forward to sharing this two-act family friendly mystery-comedy set in the 1920s. Sam Splayed, an American private eye in London, is seeking a new case. He quickly finds himself at the Crumbledown ancestral home ready to solve a mysterious murder. Tensions are high and family members start to complicate matters. Murder at Rundown Abbey is produced with special arrangement by Pioneer Drama Service, Inc. in Englewood, Colorado.

Tickets will be available at the door. If you previously purchased tickets, they will be valid for either new performance date.