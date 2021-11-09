Golden Dragon Acrobats coming to VW

The spellbinding artistry and amazing athletics of The Golden Dragon Acrobats will thrill audiences and children alike at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 27.

Tickets ranging from $25-45 are on sale now to members and will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, November 23. This Van Wert Live event represents the best of a time-honored tradition that began more than 25 centuries ago. The company’s reputation is solidly rooted in a commitment to the highest of production values and an attention to artistic details that is unparalleled in the art form.

Danny Chang’s Golden Dragon Acrobats twist more than the imagination. World-renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music, and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and beauty.

The ancient art of acrobatics has developed into one of China’s most popular art forms. As well as evolving into many forms of performance – dance, opera, martial arts and sports – acrobatics has served an important role in the cultural exchange between China and Western nations. The citizens of China continue to present their acrobatic art for the world today, to portray their hard-working nature and set forth an example of the rich traditions of Chinese culture. The group’s founder, producer, and director, Danny Chang, is one of the world’s leading promoters of Chinese acrobatics.

Annual sponsors making live entertainment happen in Van Wert are Central Insurance, First Federal Bank of Van Wert, and Statewide Ford-Lincoln.

VWLive event and membership information can be found at vanwertlive.com or through the box office by phone 419.238.6722 or in-person from 12-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 12-6 p.m. on Friday.

The box office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 State Route 118 South.