Peony Committee seeks queen candidates

VW independent/submitted information

The Peony Pageant Committee has delivered prospective pageant candidates packets to all local schools, including all schools that have students who may attend Vantage Career Center. All individual schools were visited and encouraged to help their students be part of this longtime tradition.

Girls who will be graduating seniors in the spring of 2022, and are interested in earning scholarship money and the possibility of being the next Queen Jubilee, should contact their school office to find out who is the school’s pageant candidate selection contact.

Potential candidates should fill out a pageant entry form and return it to the school’s candidate selection contact. Each individual school will select its own pageant candidate to compete in the Queen Jubilee Pageant in April.

All candidates will receive money upon completion of the pageant requirements, with Queen Jubilee XLVII winning $1,200, the first runner-up $800, the second runner-up $600, the talent winner $400, Miss Congeniality $250, Community Involvement $250, and Most Photogenic $100. All other contestants will receive $175 each for participating.

Along with the possibility of winning scholarship money, candidates will be part of a tradition that has been around since 1932, along with the honor of reigning over next year’s Peony Festival and many other opportunities.

Home-schooled senior girls should contact Pageant Committee Chair and Director Kim Ousley, at 419.302.3845 for more information and a packet.