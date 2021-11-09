VWHS to offer parent-teacher conferences

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest has announced that parent-teacher conferences for 2021-2022 will be held in the high school/middle school commons area from 4-8 p.m. Monday, November 22; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tuesday, November 23, and from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, February 14.

Parent-teacher conferences will allow parents the opportunity to discuss their students’ progress with their teachers. Priest noted that members of the teaching staff welcome and encourage parents to visit the school during the scheduled hours.

Parking will be in the far west parking lots and for high school conferences, it is recommended that you enter either the high school or middle school gym entrance.