A big week…

Live entertainment has returned to Van Wert in a big way!

Last Friday we announced that Michael Bolton is performing on April 24, 2022. This week Van Wert Live at The Niswonger is announcing a new concert every day of the week. Monday’s surprise was Madagascar The Musical. Tuesday, we unveiled the great return of the Golden Dragon Acrobats. Today, we share that the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra under the artistic direction of its principal conductor Wojciech Rodek will delight our audience with a rare appearance to behold on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra has made over 30 tours abroad to Austria, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, South Korea, Germany, Russia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Sweden, Hungary, and Italy. Now they will make the Niswonger Performing Arts Center their stage for the night with a repertoire featuring Beethoven, Overture to Egmont; Greig, Piano Concerto; Brahms, Symphony no 4. What an honor it is indeed to welcome the storied Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra to Van Wert, Ohio’s Music City.

It’s just Wednesday and we are just getting warmed up. Be sure to follow our Social Media at Van Wert Live on Instagram and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the LiveWire Email on our website vanwertlive.com and be the first to know who’s coming to town.

The Van Wert Live Corporate and Family Membership List is growing and includes supporters from around the region. We love our community of live entertainment fans and want to recognize them all for helping revive live. Anyone can become a family member for as low as $100. This provides immediate access to tickets when a show is announced. All members have the first two weeks to select their seats before events go on sale to the general public.

Van Wert Live Plus Members have exclusive rights to purchase two guaranteed same location seats for every event. VIP Members receive a perk of their very own marked parking space and the exclusive rights to purchase four guaranteed same location seats for every event. Family memberships provide buying power for 365 days from the date of purchase. 2022 Corporate Memberships include tickets for every show and will soon be available. The Van Wert Live Marketing Team can be contacted at quincy@npacvw.org for more information.

Van Wert has so many positive developments happening right now all around us – Cougar football excellence, Van Wert Forward development, Van Wert Health modern facilities, and access to healthcare at home, the list goes on and on. We may be in the Northwest quadrant of the state but we are at the very center of where the good things are! That is something worthy of celebration, together!