Board of Elections to certify Nov. 2 results

VW independent news

The Van Wert County Board of Elections will certify the results of the November 2 general election on Tuesday, November 16, in the Elections Board office at the corner of Ervin and Jennings roads.

The board will check provisional ballots at 11 a.m. then will run them through the scanner and add them to unofficial totals and certify the final results at 1 p.m.