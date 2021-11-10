Eight people appear for court hearings

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A total of eight defendants appeared for hearings this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, including six people who were arraigned on various charges.

Amber Proctor, 28, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on a peace officer, felonies of the fourth degree and resisting arrest, a first degree misdemeanor. She was released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 24.

Joshua Sargent, 40, of Van Wert, pleased not guilty to domestic violence and intimidation of a victim or witness, both third degree felonies. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 17.

Jesse Blackburn, 30, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to trespass in a habitation, a fourth degree felony. He was released on surety bond with conditions that he have no contact with the victim and not be at 810 N. Canal St, in Delphos. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 24.

Crystal Robison, 33, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, She was released on a surety bond and a pretrial confrence was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 24.

Jaime Boyd, 45, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of theft and one count of unauthorized use of a computer or telecommunications device, both felonies of the fifth degree. Boyd was released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 24.

Tayler Dickerhoof, 19, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond, and a pretrial conference was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 24.

Two people appeared for bond violations this past week.

Sherry Ramsey, 45, of Van Wert, had bond set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and a further hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 16.

Dillon Nihiser, 25, of Van Wert, had bond set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and a further hearing set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 17.