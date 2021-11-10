Polish Wieniawski Philarmonic Orchestra coming to VW

In their first tour of the USA, the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on February 22. Photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Live presents a rare opportunity to experience the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on February 22, in their first tour of the USA. Tickets are on sale now to Van Wert Live Members and will be made available to the general public on Wednesday, November 24.

The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra was founded in December 1944. Its beginnings go back to numerous chamber and solo concerts given by musicians who after World War II established ties within Poland. The repertoire and artistic considerations, as well as the joy of making music together, led to a premiere chamber music concert, held on February 10, 1945 in the hall of the Music Society. This concert gave the impulse to extend the orchestra and a classical music gala was held on May 18 of the same year – which was at the same time the first symphony concert in post-war Poland.

The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra has gone on many concert tours. Performances in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden, Germany, South Korea, Denmark and Ukraine were acclaimed both by the critics and the public. The orchestra participated in numerous international festivals and Franco Ferrara Conductors’ Seminar in Siena. The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic is the largest music institution in eastern Poland. It is visited not only by local music-lovers, but by cosmopolitan Polish and international patrons alike.

This is a place where you can enjoy art of the highest quality. The Philharmonic offers symphony concerts, recitals, organ and chamber music soirées performed by the most prominent Polish musicians and internationally acclaimed artists.

The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic is under the artistic direction of its principal conductor Wojciech Rodek. He was born in 1977 in Brzeg, Poland, the birthplace of legendary conductor, Kurt Masur. Wojciech Rodek is one of the most prominent conductors of his generation.

Soloists for the performance include Sara Dragan, violin soloist, and Tomasz Ritter, piano soloist. Sara won first prize/Grand Prix in various violin competitions across Europe, Asia, and the United States, including the International Wieniawski & Lipinski Violin Competitions, New York International Artists Association Competition, Novosibirsk International Violin Competition, International G.P.Telemann Violin Com-petition, and the International Global Music Partnership Competition. Tomasz Ritter, piano soloist, became the first prize winner of the 1st International Chopin Competition on Period Instruments in Warsaw. In 2011 he won the 9th International Competition of Young Pianists “Arthur Rubinstein in memoriam” in Bydgoszcz, also receiving the Prize of Aniela Młynarska-Rubinstein and Ruby Pin of Arthur Rubinstein for artistic personality. The repertoire for the performance at the Niswonger features Beethoven, Overture to Egmont, Greig, Piano Concerto;,and Brahms, Symphony No. 4.

The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra has made over thirty trips abroad, giving concerts, among others: Austria, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, South Korea, Germany, Russia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Sweden, Hungary, and Italy. And now Van Wert and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center will be listed among their storied stops and performance halls.

This unique opportunity is made possible by Van Wert Live Annual sponsors Central Insurance, First Federal Bank of Van Wert, and Statewide Ford-Lincoln.

VWLive Event and Membership information can be found at vanwertlive.com or through the box office by phone 419.238.6722 or in-person from 12-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 12-6 p.m. on Friday.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. The Box Office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 SR 118 South.