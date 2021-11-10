Vorst wins $3K AgCredit scholarship

VW independent/submitted information

A student from Van Wert County has been announced as the winner of one of five $3,000 scholarships awarded through the AgCredit’s Joe Leiser Memorial Scholarship program.

Elizabeth Vorst of is a junior at The Ohio State University, where she is majoring in agribusiness, applied economics and animal sciences.

“AgCredit is proud to invest in the next generation of agricultural leaders,” President and CEO Brian Ricker said. “These young men and women are key to transforming our nation’s ag industry as science and innovation spark solutions for the challenges 21st century producers face.”

Other scholarship winners announced by AgCredit were:

Claire Meyer of Wood County, a junior at The Ohio State University, where she is studying agricultural communication and agribusiness.

Eric Ritter of Hancock County, a senior at The Ohio State University, where he is majoring in agribusiness, applied economics and coaching education.

Elizabeth Strine of Marion County, a junior at The Ohio State University, where she is majoring in community leadership and development and strategic communication.

Ryanna Tietje of Wood County, a sophomore at The Ohio State University, where she is majoring in agribusiness and applied economics.

Leiser served as the first president and chief executive officer of AgCredit, which is one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders, serving farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners.

The annual program recognizes dependent family members of AgCredit voting stockholders who are enrolled in an agriculture-related field of study at a post-secondary educational institution. The cooperative has awarded over $138,000 since the scholarship program began in 1989.