CEO update…

During Tuesday’s Van Wert High School CEO Program quarterly meeting, Hall Block and Laney Nofer (above) from the Van Wert County Foundation presented information and updates from the Van Wert Forward initiative. Approximately 70 CEO student interns from Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert were in attendance to learn about the project. CEO Program Coordinator Kerry Koontz expressed his appreciation to the foundation and their efforts to help educate seniors, and the students were appreciative and excited to hear more specifics about the downtown project. Photo submitted