Christopher John Henderson

Christopher John Henderson, 35, of Millinocket, Maine, was carried away by the angels Monday evening, November 8, 2021, at OSU Medical Center surrounded by loved ones.

He was born September 22, 1986 in Dalton Georgia to Belinda Mitchell Henderson and Scotty Henderson, who survive. He married the love of his life after four years, Jake Wilder, on October 26, 2021.

Selfless, compassionate, and empathetic were the core traits that made Chris who he was. He saved so many lives helping others through his career in psychiatry. His patients adored him and vice versa. He spearheaded the opening of a in-patient psychiatric facility in Eastern Montana recently and was just about to start a new chapter in Maine when he fell ill.

He received his Bachelors in Science at Dalton State College in Dalton, Georgia and his Masters in Nursing at Georgia State University in Athens, Georgia, both of which he graduated with honors. His career took him from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Van Wert, to Glendive, Montana, and most recently Maine.

He succeeded in all he did and put his mind to. He learned to pilot small aircrafts by his grandfather, Larry, who teaches aviation in northern Georgia. He picked up the bagpipes in 90 days for his sister’s wedding. He was also passionate about his Mercedes Benz. The older the better. He once turned KFC-used cooking oil into fuel for one of his old Benz. Other passions included painting, making music, animals and birds.

Chris was a dual citizen in England and the United States. He lived in New Market, Suffolk England for several years during childhood and finished school in the United States and remained here since. He loved both his American and British roots. He thoroughly enjoyed his southern roots in gospel music, but also teared up to his favorite English hymn “Jerusalem.”

In addition to his parents and spouse, Chris is survived by his brother Bobby (Lindsey) Henderson and sons Jackson and Ollie of New Market, Suffolk England; maternal grandfather Robert Mitchell; an uncle, Darren Mitchell; an aunt, Marie Mitchell, and uncle Terry Mitchell all of whom reside in New Market, Suffolk England; sister Kayla (Andy) McAllister with son Leo of Chattanooga; great-aunt Janet (Steve) Collins of Montour Falls, New York; paternal grandparents Larry Joe (Louise) Henderson, uncle Jerry Henderson, and aunt Lisa Henderson, all of Calhoun, Georgia, mother and father-in-law Lisa and Darrell Wilder; brother-in-law Luke (Marta) Wilder with sons Carter and Grayson all of Van Wert, and sister-in-law Heather Wilder Ba of Sidney, OH.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, November 12, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m. with Pastor Chris Farmer officiating.

Preferred memorials: to the spouse and family through Miller Funeral Home in St. Marys.