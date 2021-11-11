Hearing set for proposed Latty wind farm

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) will hold a local public hearing regarding Grover Hill Wind, LLC’s proposal to construct an up to 150 megawatt wind-powered electric generation facility in Latty Township in Paulding County.

The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. February 8 at the Paulding County OSU Extension Hall, 503 Fairgrounds Drive in Paulding.

The purpose of the hearing is to allow members of the public to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility. Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the OPSB. If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.

Consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and the May 17, 2021 Ohio Department of Health order, unless otherwise specified by the facility, individuals who are not fully vaccinated should plan to wear a face covering and socially distance.

The Grover Hill Wind project would consist of up to 23 turbines and associated facilities located across approximately 9,600 acres of land. Additional information regarding the proposed wind facility is available at www.OPSB.ohio.gov, case number 20-0417-EL-BGN.