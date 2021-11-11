New assistant prosecutor…
Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger welcomes a new assistant prosecutor, Claire White, to the office. White is a Van Wert native and a graduate of The Ohio State University and Ohio Northern University Law School. She passed the bar this month and has been sworn into office. White will focus on the civil aspects of the prosecutor’s office and the prosecution of juvenile delinquencies, child support enforcement and general criminal work. Photo submitted
POSTED: 11/11/21 at 4:49 am. FILED UNDER: News