Price officially signs to be an OSU Buckeye

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Two years after verbally committing, Lincolnview’s Landon Price made it official on Wednesday by signing a National Letter of Intent to play collegiate baseball for Ohio State University.

It’s an awesome feeling, but I couldn’t do it without the help of my coaches, teammates and everyone else,” Price said. “It’s a great feeling that all of the hard work and dedication paid off and I can’t wait to get down to Columbus.”

Price said the Buckeyes began recruiting him during his freshman year and he verbally committed to the program as a sophomore.

“I’ve been a Buckeye my whole life and once they sent that offer out I jumped right on it,” Price said.

Surrounded by family and coaches, Landon Price signs his Letter of Intent to play baseball for Ohio State. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Price pitched the Lancers to the 2021 Division IV state championship game and struck out 14 Lucasville Valley batters and gave up just two hits in the state semifinals. He set several single season school records last season, including most pitching wins (11), most strikeouts (162), most innings pitched (80.2) and best ERA (0.174). At the plate, he added a school record 47 hits and in addition to being named NWC Player of the Year, he was named First Team All-Ohio and 2021 Division IV Player of the Year.

“Last year we had a great year and made it all the way to the state championship game but came up a little bit short,” Price said. “All of those records I broke was a great feeling but I can’t wait to get back out next year with another group of guys and try to do the same thing and get a gold trophy this time.”

Lincolnview baseball coach Eric Fishpaw had nothing but praise for Price.

“He goes to the gym at 5 a.m., gets good grades and is a three-sport athlete (golf, basketball, baseball) which is what you want at a small school like Lincolnview,” Fishpaw said. “When I think of Landon I think of work ethic and I think of leadership. He leads all three of his teams in a positive manner and demeanor.”

He’s a rare kid in today’s high school athletics,” the coach added.

Even with all the accolades and accomplishments, Price, who’s had a fastball clocked at 93 miles per hour, knows he has work to do before the upcoming baseball season and beyond.

“I know one thing I need to work on is my secondary offerings, my curveball, change-up, just making sure I can throw those on any count given and get guys out that way too,” Price said.

Price plans to major in marketing and said he’d love the opportunity to play professional baseball at some point.