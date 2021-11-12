Bollenbacher signs with Spring Arbor U.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The 2021 Northwest Conference Volleyball Player of the Year will head north to continue her academic and athletic careers.

Lincolnview outside hitter Kendall Bollenbacher has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Spring Arbor University, an NAIA Division I school in Spring Arbor, Michigan. The Cougars just finished their season 14-18 (7-10 Crossroads League).

A three-sport athlete (volleyball, basketball, softball), Bollenbacher noted she’s had a long association with volleyball.

“I’ve really loved it since I was little and it’s been a family thing the whole time,” Bollenbacher explained. “I’ve been able to play with my whole family and we all love it.”

Bollenbacher said she learned of Spring Arbor’s interest in her through an email with an invitation to visit the south central Michigan campus.

Family members and coaches watch while Kendall Bollenbacher signs her Letter of Intent to play volleyball for Spring Arbor University. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“I went on a visit and on a campus tour and I really loved it so then I got to meet with the team and the coaches and I knew right away that it was going to be the right one,” she said. “It’s beautiful and it’s just so pretty in the fall with the leaves turning.”

Bollenbacher added that she hopes to earn playing time soon and she reflected on her time as a member Lincolnview’s volleyball team, which included two outright and one shared NWC championship.

“It’s been amazing and it’s been so fun, some of the best fun I’ve had in a long time,” Bollenbacher said.

Lincolnview head coach JaNahn Evans had nothing but praise for Bollenbacher.

“Kendall is an exceptional volleyball player and she brought power, fun, humbleness, skill, her IQ, and I could go on and on,” Evans said. “She was the glue for our team and I’m so excited for this day for her and we get to celebrate that.”

Bollenbacher plans to major in health and exercise science with hopes of a career in physical therapy.