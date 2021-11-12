Golda M. Baker

Golda M. Baker, 86, of Carey, formerly of Van Wert, passed away at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 24, 1935, in Manchester, Tennesee, to Ezra and Rachael (Lafever) Trail, who both preceded her in death.

Golda was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Van Wert where she hand made greeting cards with her good friend, Martha. She enjoyed sewing and was a seamstress for many people all over Van Wert.

Survivors include her son, Robert (Elizabeth) Baker of Carey; siblings Donald (Ann) Trail of Bradenton, Florida, Robert (Bev) Trail, Mary Trail and Rachael (Earl) Giles, all of Hobart, Indiana; grandchildren: Christin (Art) Moreau, Robert (Chris) Baker Jr, Aaron (Kelly) Baker, Rachael Baker, Tiffany Heidenscher, Aimee Baker, Ryan Baker, Erin (Gerry) Roth, and Brent (Hillary) Simpson; 15 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Baker; a son Gaylord Baker, sisters Flora Wible and Peggy Hammond, and great grandsons Jacob, Beckham and Cohen.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 14, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert with Rev. Gerald Baker, officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Family and friends will be received two hours prior to the service, from 12– 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.