Local art winners…

The Middle Point Lions Club has selected local winners in the 2021-2022 Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest, with the theme “We Are All Connected.” Lincolnview sixth grader Roary Collins (right) is the club’s first place winner. Her poster moves on to judging at the Ohio Lions regional level. Second place winner is Pacey Early (left). Both students received checks from the Middle Point Lions for their projects. Melissa Stork is the student’s art teacher at Lincolnview Elementary. Photo submitted