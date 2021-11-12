Max J. Frye

Max J. Frye, 87, of Van Wert passed away at 7:55 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at VanCrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born on January 21, 1934, in Willshire, the son of Clair “Pete” Frye and Edith Evelyn (Fowler) Frye, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Marilyn Jo Schmid September 12, 1954, and she preceded him in death on April 24, 2018.

Family survivors include a daughter, Cynthia (Jon) Etzler of Van Wert; two sons, Rex L. (Joy) Frye of Huntington Beach, California and Roger L. (Patty) Frye of Wheaton, Illinois; six grandchildren, Jason (Grace) Hudson, Seth (Tara) Hudson, Kade, Kailey, Henry and Scarlet Frye; six great grandchildren, Alexander, Scot, Cynthia, Daisy, Matthew and Kaitlynn Hudson; and a great-great-grandson, River Hudson.

Max was preceded in death by a grandson, Scot Hudson and an aunt, Betty Olson.

Max was a 1952 graduate of Willshire High School and member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Van Wert. He had worked at Federal Mogul, Shell Service Station, managed Bolton Service Station and most recently for Van Wert Auto Supply.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, November 15, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Kurt Klingbeil officiating. Burial will follow at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Monday also at the church.

Preferred memorials: Emmanuel Lutheran Church building fund.

