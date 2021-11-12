VW Munipical Court receives CAMO grant

VW independent staff/submitted infomation

Van Wert Municipal Court has announced that Courts Assisting Military Offenders (CAMO Court) has been awarded a $75.000 grant from the Ohio Mental Health & Addiction Services.

The grant, which comes from the specialized docket subsidy project fund, may be used for behavioral health treatment services, medication of opioid use disorder and other medications for alcohol use disorder, urinalysis and recovery support services such as housing and transportation needs, and specialized docket staffing costs.

The Court has also set up an additional account to accept private donations which will be used for incentives for participates that are going through the program. To date the court has received $1,500 in private donations.

Anyone interested in making a donation should contact Program Director John Wiley or Program Coordinator Carli Boroff at 419.238.5760.