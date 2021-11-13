Auditions to be held for The Lion King Jr.

VW independent/submitted information

Director Doug Grooms will be holding auditions for Disney’s The Lion King Jr. by appointment on Monday, November 29 and Tuesday, November 30 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Van Wert Civic Theatre at 118 S. Race Street.

Youths ages 5-18 interested in auditioning must complete an online form and select an audition time. The form can be found at vwct.org or at this link: https://tinyurl.com/lkjvwct. Appointments will begin every 15 minutes and last 30 minutes. Each time frame will be limited to five youth auditioning and those interested are encouraged to sign-up early to get your desired time slot. If none of the times work or you are having trouble with the online form, please email admin@vwct.org or call 419.238.9689 to leave a message.

Information about available roles and the songs in the show can be found at vwct.org. Those auditioning should come prepared to move and sing a song. The director will be checking your vocal range and may have you sing a song from the show. There is no need to prepare an elaborate song. Do not arrive more than five minutes early. The adult with the youth will be asked to complete a permission form at the audition.

Rehearsals primarily will be between 4:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays at the theatre until the week of January 17, when the show will move to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. January 22, and 2 p.m. January 23 at the NPAC. Tickets will go on sale November 22 at vanwertlive.com.

Parents or community members interested in assisting with costuming, props, makeup, set construction, set painting, set decoration, backstage help, or providing snacks may indicate so on the audition form or email admin@vwct.org with your contact information.